Back-to-School Barbecue

UTICA, N.Y. -- The smell of hamburgers filled the air at Kemble Park in Utica Wednesday afternoon.
An end-of-summer barbecue just wrapped up.
It was hosted by the Swerve Auto Club as a way to get kids together before they head back to school.
In addition to lunch, neighbors played music and basketball.
Dashun Peck of Swerve Auto Club said that the event is a way to give back.
"It's an event we wanted to give back to the community," Peck said. "A lot of places aren't doing a lot for the kids, so we wanted to do something to give back...end summer the right way and send them to school on a positive note."
A couple of weeks ago, the Club gave away 300 backpacks filled with supplies.