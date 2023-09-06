 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 98 expected.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga, Broome and
Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will occur
in the urban areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Back-to-School Barbecue

  • Updated
  • 0
BBQ

Keith Hunt | WKTV

UTICA, N.Y. -- The smell of hamburgers filled the air at Kemble Park in Utica Wednesday afternoon.

An end-of-summer barbecue just wrapped up. 

It was hosted by the Swerve Auto Club as a way to get kids together before they head back to school.

In addition to lunch, neighbors played music and basketball.

Dashun Peck of Swerve Auto Club said that the event is a way to give back.

"It's an event we wanted to give back to the community," Peck said. "A lot of places aren't doing a lot for the kids, so we wanted to do something to give back...end summer the right way and send them to school on a positive note."

A couple of weeks ago, the Club gave away 300 backpacks filled with supplies.

