Boilermaker awards scholarships to high school seniors who excel in distance running

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – The Boilermaker Road Race held its annual scholarship breakfast Thursday morning to award four local high school runners.

Each Ted Petrillo Scholarship is worth $1,500 and is awarded to students for achievements in and commitment to distance running.

Boilermaker scholarship awards 2022

This year’s winners were:

Outstanding Achievement in Distance Running

Elizabeth Lucason, Camden Central School District

  • 2021 NYS Championship Sportsmanship Award winner
  • School record holder in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track events

Colton Kempney, Beaver River Central School District

  • 2021 All Northeast Third team for track
  • 2019 First Team all NYS in cross country

Outstanding Commitment to Distance Running

Lexi Bernard, South Lewis Central School District

  • 2021 Section III Cross Country Champion
  • 2019 Section III Cross Country Sportsmanship Award winner

Richard Zielenski, Holland Patent Central School District

  • 2019-2021 Center State Conference All-Star
  • 2019-2021 Holland Patent cross country team captain

