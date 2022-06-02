Boilermaker awards scholarships to high school seniors who excel in distance running

UTICA, N.Y. – The Boilermaker Road Race held its annual scholarship breakfast Thursday morning to award four local high school runners.
Each Ted Petrillo Scholarship is worth $1,500 and is awarded to students for achievements in and commitment to distance running.
This year’s winners were:
Outstanding Achievement in Distance Running
Elizabeth Lucason, Camden Central School District
- 2021 NYS Championship Sportsmanship Award winner
- School record holder in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track events
Colton Kempney, Beaver River Central School District
- 2021 All Northeast Third team for track
- 2019 First Team all NYS in cross country
Outstanding Commitment to Distance Running
Lexi Bernard, South Lewis Central School District
- 2021 Section III Cross Country Champion
- 2019 Section III Cross Country Sportsmanship Award winner
Richard Zielenski, Holland Patent Central School District
- 2019-2021 Center State Conference All-Star
- 2019-2021 Holland Patent cross country team captain