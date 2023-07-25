CABVI Summer Program Teaches Kids Life Skills

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired is welcoming kids this week for a fun, very important program.
It's called Function Better.
It's six days long. The kids taking part are visually impaired or legally blind.
Today, they got to learn about raising and training a dog, from freedom guide dogs, in Clayville. That's just one of their adventures this week.
"We're learning a little bit about independent living, handling money, later in the week, we're actually going to be making some purchases at restaurants, check out the museum. A lot of things that we're working on are things they're not necessarily needing to do just yet. But maybe in the next year or two as they move into middle school or into high school, things that are going to be important for them to improve and maintain their independence," says Al Hodkinson, Vision Rehab Therapy Assistant at CABVI.
The program is of no cost to families.