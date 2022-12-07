Cazenovia College permanently closing after spring 2023 semester

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – Cazenovia College in Madison County will permanently close following the spring 2023 semester, citing financial struggles amid rising costs and low enrollment.
The college will help students explore transfer options during the final semester before closing in the fall of 2023.
“We’re deeply disappointed that it has come to this,” said Ken Gardiner, chair of the Cazenovia College Board of Trustees. “Considerable time and effort have been spent on improving the College’s financial position over the past several years. Unfortunately, the headwinds and market conditions were insurmountable, leading to a projected deficit of several million dollars for next year. As a result, the college won’t have the funds necessary to be open and continue operations for Fall 2023 and beyond. Our plan is to be open for the Spring 2023 semester during which faculty and staff will work with students to help them transfer to another college for the fall.”
The private college took a financial hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted recruitment and fundraising efforts. Investments in technology and campus safety were also made prior to the pandemic that could no longer be supported.
Now, with ongoing inflation increasing costs and a 40% drop in enrollment, the institution had to cut its losses. At its peak, there were 1,000 students on the college's campus.
“Being a small college without a large endowment has made the college’s challenges formidable. We have worked tirelessly to strengthen the financial position of the college through fundraising campaigns, adding graduate offerings, streamlining transfer pathways, and exploring alternative options,” said David Bergh, president of Cazenovia College. “Unfortunately, these efforts did not create results to ensure long-term viability for the college.”
Cazenovia College would have celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2024. The college opened in 1824 as the Genesee Seminary and evolved over the years, turning into Cazenovia Junior College in 1942 and then Cazenovia College for Women in 1961. It has been Cazenovia College since 1982 and became eligible to provide bachelor’s degree programs in 1988.
The college is providing pathways to the following institutions for its current students:
- Daemen University
- Elmira College
- Excelsior University
- Hilbert College
- Keuka College
- LeMoyne College
- SUNY Oneonta
- Utica University
- Wells College