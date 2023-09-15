 Skip to main content
Celebrate Your Local Roundabout This Week

  • Updated
Roundabout in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- Yes, there is a holiday dedicated to roundabouts. And it's this week. 

It's National Roundabouts Week. 

The New York State Department of Transportation wanted to highlight the sometimes-tricky circular intersections. 

The department said that roundabouts "have proven to be a safe alternative to traffic signals and stop signs, improving traffic flow, while enhancing the environment."

They said that although the circular-shaped roads can make drivers skeptical, "most get used to them quickly and appreciate their benefits."

Howard McCulloch, a NYSDOT specialist in roundabout design, spoke about the benefits of these intersections. 

"Some of the benefits that roundabouts provide over a typical, say signalized or stop-controlled intersection, are continuous movement of traffic, low speed, low angle if there are potential impacts. They are going to be less severe, less impactful. It's very difficult to have a serious life-altering accident at an intersection. Or a crash. I guess it's not really an accident, but a crash at an intersection, when the cars are only doing 20 to 25 miles an hour."

Another benefit of a roundabout is that it's better for the environment, according to McCulloch. 

"Cars are always moving. They're not stopping, starting from a dead start. On our Rotterdam roundabout, we were able to save 40,000 gallons of fuel a year, so when gas is $4 a gallon, that starts adding up pretty quick," he said. 

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, "The geometry of a roundabout is key to controlling the speed at which traffic enters and maneuvers through the intersection, providing the following benefits:

  • Lower severity of collisions that may occur, resulting in significantly fewer severe injuries.
  • Increased likelihood of drivers yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks.
  • Time for drivers to judge and enter a comfortable gap in circulating traffic."

