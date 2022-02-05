Central Valley hosts All-County Music Festival

ILION, NY - The Herkimer County Music Educators Association All-County Music Festival made a triumphant return Saturday.
Due to the pandemic, the festival has not been held since the spring of 2019
Central Valley Academy hosted a scaled back version of the festival with 100 students from across Herkimer County participating in junior band and senior high chorus.
The festival is normally a two day event, but due to Friday’s snow storm these talented youngsters met Saturday morning for a quick dress rehearsal before taking the stage.
"The Performing Arts were hit the hardest during the pandemic”, says CVA Fine Arts Chairperson, Mark Bunce. “A lot of the schools actually had to eliminate band, chorus, and orchestra last year so the students didn't even have that experience. If they did, they were rehearsing with masks, 12- feet apart, 6 feet apart. Even now they're still socially distanced, but it's changed the experience. It's just great to have some sense of normal and to bring students back together so we can make music".
All-County officials say music is a good way for the students to deal with social and emotional health issues they've had to face because of the pandemic.