Clinton Board of Education appoints interim superintendent

CLINTON, N.Y. – Dave Langone will be the temporary superintendent of Clinton Central School District after Dr. Steve Grimm retires at the end of the school year.
The Board of Education announced Langone’s appointment to the position at its recent meeting on June 7.
“The Clinton Board of Education looks forward to working with Mr. Langone and continuing our successes as we transition through this summer and begin a new school year in the fall,” said Melinda Leising, president of the Clinton Central School District Board of Education. “Mr. Langone, an educator for more than 40 years, brings with him many skills and a wealth of experience that will help to quickly bridge the gap during this transition as we search for and select our new superintendent."
Langone retired as superintendent at Whitesboro Central School District in 2016, but then served as interim superintendent at New Hartford Central School District in 2021.