Colgate University ‘bomb threat’ turns out to be science project

HAMILTON, N.Y. – Members of the Colgate University community were alarmed Wednesday morning when they saw a grill with wires sticking out of it attached to a door on campus. Authorities were called in to investigate what was reported as a possible bomb.
The University was notified about the device around 10 a.m. and Hamilton police, New York State Police and members of the FBI were called in to investigate.
It was soon discovered that there was no threat.
Colgate officials say the device was actually a science experiment meant to measure the effectiveness of the insulation of the Saperstein Jewish Center and Human Resources building.
The building was evacuated during the investigation as a precaution.