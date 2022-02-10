College mask policies differ, campus to campus

The line in the sand is clearly defined for K-12: masks will remain at least until after February break, at which time the governor will re-asses, based on at-home Covid tests results from students, and maybe then she'll lift the mandate for schools. But for colleges, it depends on which one you attend or visit. At Utica College, masks remain in some places.
“So, if there's a space on campus where a class being taught, we still require the students and faculty and staff and whoever's in that space to wear a mask. However, everywhere else on campus, for example, the space we're in now, masks are optional," says Shad Crowe, VP, Emergency Management, Utica College.
Masks at UC are optional at Strebel Student Center, the dining hall, residence halls and athletic facilities.
MVCC President, Dr. Randall Van Wagoner, attended a SUNY presidents meeting this morning, to discuss various approaches to masking. The outcome: the mandate will remain in place at all 64 SUNY campuses, for now.
But, also from that meeting, a hint toward decided on a campus by campus basis.
“SUNY will be finalizing a set of metrics that each campus can follow to assess the extent to which certain thresholds can be met that would prompt a lifting of a mask mandate on individual campuses,” says Dr. Van Wagoner.
Hartwick College, in Oneonta, is keeping masks for now, for some.
"At this time, we will continue our mask mandate for all indoor activities and masking at all times for the unvaccinated members of our community,” says VP, Strategic Communications, Gail C. Glover.
At UC, it’s not yet clear if masks will remain for the rest of the semester.
“I don't know. I can't speak to that yet. We try to predict things. We're hopeful that we might be able to take that step, but if we don't, maybe we just get through the semester and try to keep everyone safe and healthy,” says Crowe.
UC is still determining if students will be required to test for Covid before returning to campus from spring break.