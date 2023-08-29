Colts, Comets, Revolution, Wolverines or Wolves? CCS Seeks Community Feedback on New Mascot

CLINTON, N.Y. -- The semi-finalists are in. What will be the name of the Clinton Central School new mascot?
In a letter to families and community members from Superintendent of Schools Christopher Clancy, an update on the new mascot name was announced.
The current team name for CCS is Warriors.
The New York State Department of Education states that "team names, mascots, and logos derived from, or that have connections to, Indigenous peoples, in the past or at present, which are being used without the express consent of such peoples are contrary to the requirements of the regulation and New York State’s Dignity for All Students Act and must change," according to the department's website.
The Warrior name did have "connections to Indigenous peoples" in past years.
"Throughout the summer," Clancy wrote, "our Renaming Steering Committee has met several times to review stakeholder feedback, survey responses, and NYSED guidance about the renaming process. The committee, which is composed of students, parents, coaches, faculty, alumni, administrators, and athletes, has helped develop the timeline, process, and information that I am sharing with you today. Their broad and unique perspectives have helped to guide our collective decision making so that this is a collaborative, thorough, and comprehensive process."
He added, "A ThoughtExchange survey was launched, and feedback was gathered for 10 days in June and July 2023."
That survey had 273 participants.
"After making suggestions, participants provided over 13,000 ratings about each of the thoughts. The Renaming Steering Committee was able to review this information and consider it along with feedback from conversations with community members. Ultimately, it helped the Committee generate a list of 8 semi-finalist names that we are presenting to you today for additional consideration and feedback," Clancy said.
The semi-finalist names are:
- Colts
- Comets
- Coyotes
- Revolution
- Terrapins
- Wildcats
- Wolverines
- Wolves
The link to a survey to vote on your favorite name is here.
Historically, the name Comets has had significance in the Village known as Hockeyville USA.
Here's what the Clinton Historical Society has to say.
Those in the community looking to vote on the mascot at the link above have until Sept 8.
For a paper version of the survey, visit the elementary, middle, or high school main office during regular hours or visit the Kirkland Town Library.
"After the feedback survey has closed, the Renaming Steering Committee will meet to review responses and use that information to select 3 finalist names that will be presented to our school community for a vote in mid-September. More information about the voting date and process will be shared in a few weeks," Clancy said.
There will be one more vote in mid-September for the three finalists.
By June 30, 2025, the NYS Education Department requires all renaming and rebranding be completed by this date.