CVA students running for mental health awareness during annual Mott Marathon

ILION, N.Y. – Central Valley Academy is spreading awareness about mental health and suicide prevention during its annual Mott Marathon on June 9.
Each year, seniors run 26 miles on the CVA track, and this year, the theme is “Miles for Mental Health” in memory of CVA student Christopher Newtown, who died by suicide earlier this school year.
“We try not to talk about these things, but I'm not talking about them and not making an awareness, it just keeps going on and it just keeps continuing. And our whole thought is if we can see just one kid, if we can just have one kid through this whole thing then we've done more than just our job,” said Jim Mott, English teacher at CVA.
During Thursday’s event, there will be resources available from local agencies like the Neighborhood Center, Care Net and ICAN. A mental health speaker will also host assemblies at the middle and high schools as well.
Throughout the past 16 years, the Mott Marathon has raised more than $30,000 for various charities and organizations.