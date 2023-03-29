 Skip to main content
CVA's Keeler named 2023 New York State Secondary School Principal of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
CVA Principal Richard Keeler

Central Valley Academy Principal Richard Keeler was named the 2023 New York State Secondary School Principal of the Year.

ILION, N.Y. – The School Administrators Association of New York State has named Central Valley Academy principal, Richard Keeler, the 2023 New York State Secondary School Principal of the Year.

The honor is awarded annually to a principal who is committed to providing quality education and a nurturing environment for students and staff.

"Mr. Keeler is an outstanding leader who is highly respected within our school district and within the region. His dedication to the students, staff, and community are unparalleled,” said Aaron Carey, principal at Barringer Road Elementary School.

During his time at CVA, Keeler established a freshman seminar program and increased course offerings to include AP-level classes, a health science pathway, the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps and trade training opportunities.

Keeler is also known for his willingness to listen.

"Mr. Keeler promotes equity in our building by modeling equity for his students. He gives our students a voice and will always listen to concerns and then try to find solutions,” said Jonna Costin, a teacher at CVA.

Keeler has also made mental health a priority after losing two students to suicide over the past six years. He implemented mental health half-days throughout the year and works to normalize conversations about mental health.

"While counselors were brought in, Mr. Keeler is the one who more students looked to for help, support, a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, and a hug when needed, from someone they respect, whose heart was broken along with theirs,” said Pattie Day, parent of a CVA student.

Keeler is now a candidate for National Principal of the Year.

