Dangers of First-Day-of-School Photos on Social Media

UTICA, N.Y. -- Kids in the Mohawk Valley are gearing up to go back to school in a couple of weeks, and the Oneida County Sheriff's Office is issuing a warning about one first-day-of-school tradition.
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol spoke about what to and what not to put on those first-day-of-school signs.
You've likely seen the back-to-school or first-day-of boards on social media this time of year. The boards are usually held by a student off to school, and it includes things like the student's name, school, grade, teacher and age.
The Sheriff's Office offered these photographs as examples.
"Potentially, there's a lot of personal information there," Maciol said. "The child's name—if you want to put a first name, that's fine, but a last name should never be put. [You] don't want to mention the specific school, teacher or a lot of the common questions, like your favorite...this."
That personal information could lead cybercriminals to gain private information.
A 2018 report by Barclays estimates that by 2030, Sharenting—publicly displaying their child's personal information—could cost over $840 million in online fraud.
"A lot of the personal information children would be putting on these boards could be answers to security questions for banks. It could be some of these common questions—a child's name, favorite sport," Maciol said.
The information could also possibly be used by predators.
"You want to limit the amount of personal information about a child that a predator might use, whether it's as simple as trying to pick up a kid at school and the school is asking personal questions. So, you want to limit the amount of information on there," the Sheriff added.