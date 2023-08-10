DMV's Online Tool to 'Simplify' Process to Apply for Non-Driver ID Card

STATE OF NEW YORK -- There is a new and improved way to help prepare to get a New York State non-driver ID card in just one visit.
Residents can now use the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles' online pre-screening service.
By doing this, it will be more convenient for customers to find out if they are eligible to get a non-driver ID.
This tool will also help with planning on what to bring to an office if they are eligible for the non-driver ID.
"Non-driver IDs are extremely helpful forms of identification for all kinds of people in New York State who do not drive, and now we are making it even easier to get one," DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said.
"The pre-screening service is part of a much broader effort underway at DMV to better serve our customers and achieve our goal of 'one visit and done'. We have expanded live chat customer service options and made it more convenient than ever to get an appointment in many offices. Nearly every New Yorker relies on the DMV at some point, so we are focused on simplifying how we do business," Schroeder said.
By using this tool, it can prepare the customer better for when they make an office visit.
In order to use this tool, it is mandatory to have and NY.gov ID.
"Any person of any age with lawful status in the U.S. can get a non-driver ID card. Applicants must apply at a DMV office, and will be provided a temporary non-photo document until DMV mails the permanent ID," a release stated.
This can also be an opportunity to upgrade the non-driver ID to a Real ID or an Enhanced ID.
"The Federal Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline until May 7, 2025, at which time every air traveler 18 and older will need a REAL ID, or a REAL ID-compliant document, such as an Enhanced License or a US passport, to fly within the United States and to enter certain federal buildings," the release concluded.