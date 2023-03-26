Drone soccer takes over Wildcat Fieldhouse at SUNY Poly

Marcy, N.Y.--SUNY Poly and CNY Drones hosted the U.S. Drone-Soccer Region 2 New York Championship at the SUNY Wildcat field house on Sunday.
8 teams, consisting of students ages 12-18 years old, competed in the first ever event. The winners of the Region 2 New York championship will go on to face students from other states across the country, in the U.S. Drone Soccer National Championship on April 16th.
That will also take place on the SUNY Poly campus.
Drone soccer is relatively new in the united states, and this high-flying, action-packed sport is more than just fun, it's also educational. The students use stem-based learning skills to build, and program the drones. If something goes wrong with one of these soccer drones, the students can make repairs themselves. It's a knowledge these students can take with them down the road.