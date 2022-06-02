Durham School Services looking to hire more bus drivers ahead of next school year

UTICA, N.Y. – Durham School Services is looking to hire more bus drivers this summer and those interested can learn more about the position at a job fair this week.
The first event was held Thursday, but another one will take place Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the company’s location at 901 Broad St.
Durham General Manager Brian McCann says they’re looking to hire 40 drivers over the summer in preparation for the new school year.
“It's a paid program, where the folks are paid during their time of training, taking their CDL. And then once they become CDL accredited, they will have the opportunity to make more money. And there’s some substantial pay increases that are coming out in the near future as well. So it’s a good time to come on board,” said McCann.
Job-seekers are asked to bring their driver’s license and a current resume.