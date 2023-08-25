F.X. Matt Brewery Apprentice Signing Day

UTICA, N.Y. -- The F.X. Matt Brewery hosted an Apprentice Signing Day at the 1888 Tavern on Thursday.
The brewery is launching an apprenticeship program in partnership with the Manufacturers Association of Central New York for operators and maintenance employees.
MVCC and MACNY partnered for this state-run program, which is designed to enhance skillsets in the workforce across different trades and industries.
Four candidates were selected as their inaugural team, and they will be able to learn skills within state-approved contracts and guidelines involving hands-on tasks in a classroom setting.
As Dan Voce, vice president of operations for F.X. Matt Brewery, said, the most important thing to invest in locally is the people.
"These four individuals were hand selected due to their already existing skillset and their desire to continue their growth and their journey in manufacturing, especially within the region here... For them to continue to be here, grow, and take on new challenges and opportunities within our organization. If they so choose to move on to go to other areas, to go to other regions of the country, the New York State program is transferrable, and they will take those skillsets with them. However, we have a very long tenure here, and people, when they're here, tend to not want to leave."
Once they graduate, the participants will become mentors themselves and will be able to train and guide the workforce.