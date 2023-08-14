Find Your Family History at the Oneida Public Library

ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Are you interested in genealogy? How about just learning more about your family's connection to Madison County?
You can visit the Oneida Public Library this Friday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Madison County Historical Society and Madison County Historian’s Office teamed up with the library to assist researchers looking to learn more about their family history in Madison County.
The library will give presentations along with the Society, and Todd Hirsch of the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society, Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz, local historians and local cemetery researcher and restorer Megan Barnes will also be there.
"Researchers will learn about the different types of records that are available, or not available, in the county—as well as some non-traditional places to research and the opportunity to ask presenters questions about their own research," a release stated.
This is a free event.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a lunch.
For more information, call 315-363-3050 or visit www.oneidapubliclibrary.org.