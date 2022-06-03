Fire officials give Whitesboro students lessons in safety

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Members of the Whitesboro Fire Department returned to Westmoreland Road Elementary School Friday to teach kids about safety after the pandemic prevented the in-school presentations for the past two years.
During the “Fire and Life Safety Day,” students learned how to escape a burning house, about firefighters’ equipment and toured the back of an ambulance.
The fire officials also discussed the basics of fire safety.
“They're going to learn why it's important to contact the fire department in case there's a fire within their home. They're going to know the importance of a smoke detector and why they should have it, and why they should check it every day,” said Capt. Brian McQueen of the Whitesboro Fire Department. “They're going to know what happens if their clothes do catch on fire, and stop dropping and roll, and the importance of it, and the last thing is a new creative piece by one of our deputy chief's is how to get out of the house alive.”
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Department also participated in Friday’s event. The bike patrol stopped by to talk with the students about bicycle safety and members of Mercy Flight showed students how people are airlifted to hospitals in emergency.