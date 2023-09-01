Camden Native, Self-Taught Baker Prepares Cake for College President's Inauguration

UTICA, N.Y. (WKTV) -- A self-taught baker originally from Camden will be preparing a pretty important cake.
25-year-old Morgan Gerber, who is a pharmacy doctoral candidate at Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, is baking the cake for college President Toyin Tofade's inauguration event on Sept. 9.
Ever since she was a kid, Gerber has been interested in baking, watching many episodes of Food Network's Cake Boss.
During Covid-19 stay-at-home recommendations, Gerber spent some of her time baking.
"But after the pandemic, her passion for baking ramped up," according to the college's website.
She made baked goods for family and friends, creating a social media account for her creations.
A conference in Colorado was where Gerber's culinary talents were mentioned to Tofade.
"At the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Conference in Colorado in July, Dr. Jennifer Cerulli of the Experiential Education department and Associate Professor Dr. Kelly Bach innocently divulged Morgan’s secret passion to ACPHS President Toyin Tofade during a dinner. Word quickly got around because Events Manager Patty Tompkins and Pharmacy Practice Instructor Teresa Kane were soon knocking on Gerber’s door, encouraging her to take on a new assignment," the ACPHS website said.
Gerber accepted that assignment.
“There is just something so rewarding about creating something for someone else and seeing their reaction,” Gerber said.
As for her endeavors in the health sciences, Gerber hopes to pursue a residency.
She is currently an intern at Anticoagulation Forum.
Tofade will be the college's 10th president.