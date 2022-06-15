Former student returns to Utica elementary school to speak at sixth-grade graduation

UTICA, N.Y. – Sixth-graders and Watson Williams Elementary School in Utica are officially on their way to middle school following a ‘moving up’ ceremony on Wednesday.
A former student, who is now a senior in high school, was the keynote speaker. Terriah Warren lives in Pennsylvania now but attended Watson Williams through sixth grade.
Warren started a mental health program at her high school and Principal Cheryl Minor felt the former grad would be an inspiration to the younger students.
"I love giving back and I just want everyone to have an amazing chance like I did, even if they don't move away. Because I would've still had a great opportunity still living in Utica, I didn't have to leave Utica to still have a great opportunity. This is a great area,” Warren said.
The teen returned to Utica just for the ceremony, and says ever since watching the keynote speaker at her graduation from Watson Williams, she dreamed of coming back one day to the same.