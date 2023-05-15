Foundation announces youth sports grant competition

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y.—The Edwin J. Wadas Foundation announced the availability Monday, of the $250,000 Game Changer Grant. This is a competitive grant to address obstacles preventing youth from accessing recreational and competitive sports.
Qualified applicants include school districts, non-profits, and municipalities in Oneida and Herkimer Counties. Projects should be transformative, sustainable and address issues preventing kids ages 5-18 from accessing sports, or recreational opportunities.
“The Game Changer Grant provides significant funding to transform your community and provide children access to sports and fitness. There are numerous physical, mental and social skills that can be taught through participation in youth sports. We encourage organizations to collaborate and be creative when addressing obstacles facing their community,” said Victoria Cataldo, executive director of the Edwin J. Wadas Foundation.
Applications are being accepted from May 15, until Sept. 1. A winner will be chosen on Sept. 29. For more information or to apply, visit: gamechangergrant.com.