Free Drive-Thru and Walk-Up Food and Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- There is a free school supplies and food giveaway at the Johnson Park Center Food Pantry.
Monday, Aug. 21, will be the drive-thru event from 2 to 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, will be the walk-up event from 2 to 6 p.m.
For school supplies, there will be sport bags available full of filler paper, notebooks, folders, glue, crayons, markers, pencils and scissors.
As for the food that's available during this giveaway, there will be drumsticks, shrimp, eggs, ziti, cereal, crackers, snacks, rice, macaroni, bread and blueberries.
Personal hygiene items like toothbrushes, soap and deodorant will be available.
The Johnson Park Center Food Pantry is at 1400 West Street in Utica.
The event will take place rain or shine.