Giving Back 2 the Classroom: Connecting teachers with much-needed funding to benefit students

Local teachers are looking for help from the community buying classroom school supplies and funding special projects for their students through a partnership with Donors Choose.
The online platform allows teachers to post project requests and gives community members the opportunity to contribute.
For example, Ms. LaLonde at Herkimer Junior Senior High School is looking for donations to provide students with a diverse collection of books in her classroom library. Mrs. Vance at Bellamy Elementary School in Rome wants to buy therapeutic tools for her classroom like slime, Play-Doh and beading materials that can soothe and also help strengthen fine motor skills.
Teachers who’ve participated in the program say even small amounts help.
“If you are wanting your money and your donations to stay local, this would be a great opportunity…there’s needs directly for the classrooms in our area,” said Lorraine Griffiths, a 12th-grade English teacher at Proctor High School. “Your donation isn’t going somewhere that you can't track it. I think that sometimes people want to give and they don't know where or how to give to help, especially teachers. I hear a lot from friends and family that they want to help teachers, they just don't know how. And I think going to this site and giving even a $5 donation helps.”
NEWSChannel 2 has launched its “Giving Back 2 the Classroom” initiative to help the teachers get the funding they need, and will feature different classroom projects each week.
