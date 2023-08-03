Groundbreaking for Hangar, Landing Pad in Town of Western

WESTERN, N.Y. -- LifeNet is just weeks away now from breaking ground on a new life-saving helicopter facility in the Town of Western.
The groundbreaking is expected to happen in about two weeks adjacent to the Volunteer Fire Company of Western, Inc.
The fire department posted some pictures on their Facebook page.
They say after seven months of many meetings, discussions and filing all the necessary paperwork, representatives of the engineering firm for LifeNet flew in by helicopter on Wednesday to stake out the property for the hangar, landing pad and crew quarters.