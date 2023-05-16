Hamilton College president to retire in 2024

CLINTON, N.Y. – Hamilton College President David Wippman announced Tuesday that he plans to retire next year after eight years at the college.
Wippman will step down on June 30, 2024.
“I will have served eight years when my tenure concludes next summer,” Wippman said. “My time at Hamilton has been the most satisfying of my career. I have watched with pride as entering classes have set records for quality, selectivity, and diversity; new and renovated buildings have enhanced an already beautiful campus; teacher-scholars of the highest caliber have made Hamilton their home; and trustees, alumni, parents, and friends have given generously of their time and resources.”
During his time at Hamilton College, Wippman set new benchmarks in student recruitment, diversity and test scores. New programs were also added during his tenure, including an initiative to expand digital learning opportunities.
Wippman’s replacement has not yet been announced.