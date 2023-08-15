MARCY, N.Y. -- Governor Hochul will make an economic development announcement at SUNY Poly in Marcy at 10:30 a.m. WATCV LIVE.
special report
HAPPENING NOW: Watch Live Stream of Governor Hochul's Economic Development Announcement at SUNY Poly
- By: Zach Lewis
-
- Updated
- 0
Zach Lewis
Digital Content Manager
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today