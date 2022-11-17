Hartwick College launches 'The HartLand Promise' to make higher education more affordable

ONEONTA, N.Y. – Hartwick College in lowering the cost of tuition for students from local counties through a new initiative called “The HartLand Promise.”
The program aims to make the cost of a private college education more comparable to that of state and SUNY institutions.
“We understand a liberal arts education may seem financially out of reach by many in our region, but we feel important, life-changing decisions should not feel restricted because of where you live,” said Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg. “For us, the HartLand Promise very clearly indicates our support for our rural neighbors. By taking advantage of this program, students can leverage the myriad opportunities available at a private, liberal arts, residential college in their own backyard – and they can do so affordably.”
Starting in the fall of 2023, applicants from Oneida, Herkimer, Otsego, Chenango, Delaware, Madison, Montgomery and Schoharie counties who are accepted to the college will pay just $8,775 in tuition and fees. The students must be taking at least 12 credits and live on campus.
For more information on the new program, click here.