Hartwick College residence hall to be renamed in memory of alum's late wife

HARTWICK, N.Y. – A Hartwick College alum is donating $2 million to have a residence hall named in memory of his late wife.
Larry Miller graduated from Hartwick in 1973 and will be celebrating his 50th Class Reunion in September. That’s also when the college’s living-learning apartment community will officially be renamed the Judith Day Apartments.
“Whether through board service, cheering on our athletic teams, or making remarkably generous gifts to support the College’s mission, Larry’s commitment to Hartwick is nearly unrivaled in our 225-year history,” said college president, Darren Reisberg. “His desire to have the College name its newest residence hall in honor of his beloved wife, Judith, will provide a symbol for the Hartwick community that affirms his spirit, leadership, and devotion to the College.”
Miller and Day lived in New Hampshire where he works as the CEO of Northern Composites, a firm that provides services in the metal bonding and tooling industries.
Day earned a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in special education before receiving her Ph.D. in reading in 1994. She was an elementary school teacher for many years and also served two elected terms in the New Hampshire state legislature. During her time as a legislator, she served on the education committee.
She passed away in November of 2022 at the age of 73.
“Judy and I had a wonderful life together,” Miller said. “I am not ashamed to say I had the good fortune of ‘marrying up.’ It took persistence getting past her many no's before she said yes. Judy was a doer; diving into any endeavor with both feet. She believed education to be the only sure pathway to a better world and the only prevention or cure for ignorance and fear. For Judy, politics was another aspect of education. She believed and championed that if anyone’s rights are denied, everyone’s rights are denied. I could not have had a more loving, funny, and purposeful life partner. I am truly grateful.”
The building that will soon be Judith Day Apartments opened in 2017 and was the first newly built residence hall since 1995. The $7.1 million complex houses 72 student apartments as well as gathering spaces and study rooms.