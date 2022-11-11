Herkimer BOCES students share messages of gratitude with local veterans

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES read messages to veterans Thursday morning to thank them for their service during a special Veterans Day ceremony.
Students in the special education program read the messages to veterans who attended the ceremony, including some who are now staff members.
Tim Johnston, supervisor of special education, says not only does this provide an opportunity for students to show gratitude to veterans, but also gives them public speaking experience.
“They’re capable of doing all the things those students do,” he said. “We did that today through showing our appreciation for our veterans.”
This is the second Veterans Day program held at Herkimer BOCES. The first was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed again this year.