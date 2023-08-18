 Skip to main content
Herkimer College Wants to Hear from You

Herkimer County Community College

Logo Courtesy of Herkimer College

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer College wants to know what kind of characteristics you would like to see in the college's next president.

They invite residents to share their thoughts at a public forum on Aug. 24 in room 288 of the Robert Mclaughlin College Center Amphitheater,

It'll take place from 3:15 to 6 p.m.

Each forum session is expected to be 45 minutes long. 

"The college is conducting a presidential search following the retirement of its fourth president, Dr. Cathleen McColgin, this year. The Board of Trustees has contracted with Pauly Group, Inc. to facilitate the search process, and Angela Provart, president of the Pauly Group, will lead the forums," the college's website states. 

