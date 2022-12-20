Herkimer County Community College appoints new academic support center specialist

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Herkimer County Community College, announced it has appointed a new Academic Support Center Specialist, Joshua Lanza.
Lanza already had ties with the area, being a graduate of Herkimer College and previously working for the school. But in between, Lanza worked at St. Lawrence University. There he worked as an esports coordinator. Before that position, he was the technical assistant for Herkimer College's Academic Support Center, an adjunct instructor and esports team coach. Lanza has made his way back to Herkimer for this position.
Lanza received an associate's degree in Music Industry from Herkimer College, bachelor's degree in English from Utica College and master's degree in Creative Writing from Southern New Hampshire University.