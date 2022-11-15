Herkimer County Community College president retiring in 2023

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- President of Herkimer County Community College, Cathleen McColgin is planning to retire next summer.
She has served as president since 2015, during which time she developed several new programs, including health professions, electrical technology and supply chain management, among others.
“I am so proud to have worked with the dedicated faculty and staff at Herkimer College. Together we have realized so many accomplishments. While Herkimer College will always hold a special place in my heart, I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life and spending time with my husband and family," McColgin said.
During her time at HCCC, McColgin also led the college through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheaded the construction of an electrical technology smart grid lab.
“Dr. McColgin has been a tireless advocate for community colleges and especially for Herkimer College. She has led Herkimer through very challenging times including a worldwide pandemic, and she is leaving the College positioned for growth in the future. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I thank Dr. McColgin for her outstanding leadership, service, and commitment to Herkimer College and wish her all the best in her retirement," said Isabella Crandall, Herkimer College Board of Trustees chairwoman.
McColgin has also served on many boards and committees in the Mohawk Valley. She is currently vice president of the Board of Directors for the YWCA of the Mohawk Valley and is a member of SUNY Polytechnic Institute’s College of Health Science Advisory Board.
McColgin will retire in August of 2023.