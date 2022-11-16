 Skip to main content
Herkimer Elementary School students learn about different jobs during first-ever Career Day

  Updated
  • 0
Herkimer Career Day
Keith Hunt // WKTV

Fourth- and fifth-graders at Herkimer Elementary School learned about different jobs during Career Day.

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Herkimer Elementary School students got some insight into what they might want to be when they grow up during Career Day on Wednesday.

Different professionals stopped by to chat with fourth- and fifth-graders about their jobs in honor of National Career Development Month.

A police officer, a veterinary technician, a couple of cosmetologists and an officer from the state Department of Environmental Conservation all talked to the students about what their jobs entail and answered questions about what they do every day.

School counselor, Sara Lamona, says the more careers kids learn about the more opportunities they’ll have in the future.

“It's never too early. There are so many careers out there. It's important for kids to have exposure so they know what they want to do,” said Lamona.

This was the first Career Day at Herkimer Elementary School but the staff hopes to make it an annual event.

