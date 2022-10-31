Herkimer foundation selling wreaths to support student scholarships

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Region College & Career Scholarship Foundation are having its annual wreath sale from Monday until Nov. 10. The money raised goes to support scholarships for local students.
Each wreath is 16 to 18 inches large and professionally decorated with a large bow. They cost $20 each.
Anyone interested in purchasing one of the wreaths can contact Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES District Clerk Shawn Maxson at 315-867-2023.
Locals from many different areas volunteer as a group to raise the scholarship funds. Graduates of technical programs at Herkimer BOCES and its 10 school districts receive the scholarships.