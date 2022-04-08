Herkimer fourth-graders collect 'Pennies for Peace' to help Ukrainians

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Students at Herkimer Elementary School raised money this past week to help the people of Ukraine through a project called ‘Pennies for Peace.’
According to teacher Jennifer Olds, her fourth-grade students came up with the idea to collect pennies throughout the school and donate the money to help feed displaced Ukrainians.
“The money is being sent to the World Central Kitchen, and it's an organization where all of the money that we donate will help buy food for all the refugees that come from Ukraine,” said fourth-grader Molly Philo.
The pennies were collected April 1 - 8, raising more than $800. Olds says the money will go to the Herkimer County Hunger Coalition and in turn be donated to the World Central Kitchen's relief effort.
The students also wore yellow and blue on Friday to show support for Ukraine.