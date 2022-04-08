 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mohawk River At Little Falls.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor flood stage. Water overflows onto
Route 5S near Fort Herkimer and farm fields are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.0 feet this afternoon.
It will then fall to 12.9 feet and begin rising again
tomorrow morning. It will rise to 13.0 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall again and remain below flood stage.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.0 feet on 04/22/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mohawk River
Little Falls
Flood Stage: 15.0
Observed Stage at Fri 9 am: 14.2
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 15.0
Fri 8 pm 14.1
Sat 2 am 13.1
Sat 8 am 12.9
Sat 2 pm 13.0
Sat 8 pm 13.0
Sun 2 am 12.9
Sun 8 am 12.5
Sun 2 pm 12.1
Sun 8 pm 11.7
Mon 2 am 11.3

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 1226.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 1227.4 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Fri 1 pm: 1226.4
Forecast:
Fri 2 pm 1226.5
Fri 8 pm 1227.2
Sat 2 am 1227.4
Sat 8 am 1227.4
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.2
Sun 2 am 1227.1
Sun 8 am 1227.0
Sun 2 pm 1226.9
Sun 8 pm 1226.8
Mon 2 am 1226.7
Mon 8 am 1226.6

&&

Herkimer fourth-graders collect 'Pennies for Peace' to help Ukrainians

  • Updated
  • 0

HERKIMER, N.Y. – Students at Herkimer Elementary School raised money this past week to help the people of Ukraine through a project called ‘Pennies for Peace.’

According to teacher Jennifer Olds, her fourth-grade students came up with the idea to collect pennies throughout the school and donate the money to help feed displaced Ukrainians.

“The money is being sent to the World Central Kitchen, and it's an organization where all of the money that we donate will help buy food for all the refugees that come from Ukraine,” said fourth-grader Molly Philo.

Pennies for Peace

The pennies were collected April 1 - 8, raising more than $800. Olds says the money will go to the Herkimer County Hunger Coalition and in turn be donated to the World Central Kitchen's relief effort.

The students also wore yellow and blue on Friday to show support for Ukraine.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

