Herkimer kindergarten class adopts cow while learning about dairy farming

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A kindergarten class at Herkimer Elementary School has adopted a unique class pet – a dairy cow from a farm in Franklin County.
Amanda Johnson’s kindergarten class adopted Delilah from Stargo Dairy Farm in Malone for free through the Discover Dairy program.
The students are learning about animals, farming and dairy products this year, and will now get photos, information and updates about Delilah along with Discovery Dairy activities to do in class.
“They are really excited,” Johnson said. “We found out in October who our cow was, and she was just a baby. Now, we’re going to watch her grow all year.”
Photos of Delilah are already posted in the classroom.
“That picture is so cute of her drinking the bottle,” said Johnson’s 5-year-old student, Wynter Werner. “And I love her name, Delilah.”
Johnson says adopting Delilah will help students learn about how cows grow and what farmers do to raise them. The class is also learning about what farmers do in general as well as nutritional information about dairy.