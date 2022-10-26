Herkimer police investigating threat made at high school

HERKIMER, N.Y. – There was an increased police presence at Herkimer Junior/Senior High School Wednesday morning after a threat of violence was reported at the school the day before.
School officials called the police after learning of a possible threat and officers responded to the school to investigate.
According to a note to parents from Superintendent Kathleen Carney, the police department and school resource officer are working on the investigation.
Carney said, in part, “Although the details of today’s event are confidential, we ask that you do not speculate on social media. This only heightens our children’s unease in these difficult times.”
NEWSChannel 2 has reached out to Herkimer police for more information and is waiting to hear back.
This is a developing story and will be updated.