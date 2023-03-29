High school students learn about communications careers at Utica University event

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Travel Conditions likely due to Snow Squalls and high winds between 5 pm and 10 pm this evening across central NY and northeast PA... A strong cold front will blast across the region from late afternoon into the evening hours. This front will be accompanied initially by heavy rain which will quickly turn to a burst of heavy snow as temperatures fall below freezing. A rumble of thunder will be possible along with wind gusts up to 50 mph. This combination will lead to near zero visibility at times and a potential flash freeze on road surfaces creating dangerous travel conditions. The leading edge of the heavy snow squall will reach the Finger Lakes, central southern tier of NY and the Syracuse, Utica and Rome areas between 5 and 7 pm, the Twin Tiers of NY and PA to the western Catskills between 7 and 9 pm and the rest of northeast PA and Sullivan County NY around 9 to 10 pm. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions... Be prepared for brief whiteout conditions. This could lead to dangerous driving conditions, especially on our interstates, the NY State Thruway and northeast extension of the PA Turnpike. Icy conditions are also possible on any untreated roads. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.