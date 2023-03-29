High school students learn about communications careers at Utica University event

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University held a career day event Wednesday for local high school students interested in the communications field.
Professionals in various industries spoke on different panels to give students some insight into fields like journalism, public relations and sports communications.
“Utica University has a communication and media major, and we teach broadcast journalism, print journalism, public relations, marketing, and a lot of other allied fields in the communication world, so, it's such a big field today that we want to make sure high school students understand that there's a lot of different positions out there,” said Professor Patricia Swann, who teaches public relations and management.
One of the panels featured alumni speakers, including NewsChannel 2’s Joleen Ferris, Kelly Adams from the university’s marketing department and Jackie Klotzback, who works at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.