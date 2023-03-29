 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Travel Conditions likely due to Snow Squalls and high
winds between 5 pm and 10 pm this evening across central NY and
northeast PA...

A strong cold front will blast across the region from late
afternoon into the evening hours. This front will be accompanied
initially by heavy rain which will quickly turn to a burst of
heavy snow as temperatures fall below freezing. A rumble of
thunder will be possible along with wind gusts up to 50 mph.

This combination will lead to near zero visibility at times and a
potential flash freeze on road surfaces creating dangerous travel
conditions.

The leading edge of the heavy snow squall will reach the Finger
Lakes, central southern tier of NY and the Syracuse, Utica and
Rome areas between 5 and 7 pm, the Twin Tiers of NY and PA to the
western Catskills between 7 and 9 pm and the rest of northeast PA
and Sullivan County NY around 9 to 10 pm.

Precautionary/Preparedness Actions...

Be prepared for brief whiteout conditions. This could lead to
dangerous driving conditions, especially on our interstates, the
NY State Thruway and northeast extension of the PA Turnpike. Icy
conditions are also possible on any untreated roads. If you are
traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions, reduce
speed and make sure headlights are on.

High school students learn about communications careers at Utica University event

Utica University held a career day event for high school kids interested in going into the field of communications.

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica University held a career day event Wednesday for local high school students interested in the communications field.

Professionals in various industries spoke on different panels to give students some insight into fields like journalism, public relations and sports communications.

“Utica University has a communication and media major, and we teach broadcast journalism, print journalism, public relations, marketing, and a lot of other allied fields in the communication world, so, it's such a big field today that we want to make sure high school students understand that there's a lot of different positions out there,” said Professor Patricia Swann, who teaches public relations and management.

Utica University Career Day

Students attend Utica University's High School Communication Career Day on March 29, 2023.

One of the panels featured alumni speakers, including NewsChannel 2’s Joleen Ferris, Kelly Adams from the university’s marketing department and Jackie Klotzback, who works at the Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

