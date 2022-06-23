Hochul signs Alyssa's Law to boost safety measures at New York schools

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation Thursday that will provide another safety measure at schools in New York.
Alyssa’s Law, named after a student who was killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida, would allow staff to use silent panic alarm apps to notify law enforcement of a life-threatening emergency. Hochul says the button would bypass 911 dispatch.
Following the recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the state has been taking steps to tighten gun laws. Hochul says she hopes this will help students feel safer at school.
“They are looking to adults to protect them and I want them to know that we'll protect you. We are going to do everything we can so you can just lead the lives of normal children, just be kids, get your education,” Hochul said.
Alyssa’s Law has also passed in Florida and New Jersey.