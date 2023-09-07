 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
673 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORTLAND, DELHI, ELMIRA,
HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE, ITHACA,
MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, OWEGO,
ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA,
WALTON, WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

In Photos: First Day of School in the Mohawk Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
Back to School

AP

UTICA, N.Y. -- With students in Central New York returning to or starting school this week, first-day-of-school photos are being sent to the newsroom.

Back-to-School Photos

These photos have been submitted by parents to news@wktv.com.

We have been asking viewers to send in first-day-of-school photos, and we have been receiving submissions. 

We're featuring a continuously updated photo gallery, where we will feature the photos that are sent into the newsroom. 

If you'd like your child's photo featured in our back-to-school gallery, email news@wktv.com, and it will be added to the gallery. 

Schools in the Mohawk Valley opened this week for another academic year.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

Tags

Recommended for you