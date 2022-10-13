 Skip to main content
Increased security measures planned for Proctor High School Homecoming football game

  Updated
  • 0
Utica Police Department

UTICA, N.Y. – There will be increased security measures at Proctor High School’s Homecoming football game Friday night where they will face the Henniger Black Knights. 

This will be the first evening home game at Proctor in several years.

According to Utica police, no bags will be allowed inside the stadium. Anyone who has a bag will be asked to put it in their vehicle before entering.

The weapons detection system that was implemented throughout the school district this year will also be in place at the entrance of the game on Armory Drive near the west endzone. No weapons of any kind will be permitted.

There will also be a handicap-accessible entrance at the top of the stadium off Tilden Avenue. Those coming through this entrance will also be subject to a search.

Students from other schools must be accompanied by a parent or guardian as well.

Police say no one will be allowed inside the stadium after the start of the third quarter.

Utica police and school staff will be present at the entries and exits. All vehicles will exit eastbound on Armory Drive toward Tilden Avenue.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

