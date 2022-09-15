Indium develops new 3D printing technology using MVCC 'FABLab'

UTICA, N.Y. – Indium Corporation has partnered with Mohawk Valley Community College to use its fabrication lab to develop new technologies.
The college’s ‘FABLab’ has allowed the company to invent brand new, patentable 3D printing technologies using its facilities and equipment.
“At Indium Corporation, we partner with colleges and universities around the world to help us develop cutting-edge, innovative material solutions that enable future technologies,” said Ross Berntson, Indium Corporation president and chief operating officer. “Colleges and universities help provide a strong foundation for major advances, while providing students with opportunities to be leaders and innovators. We thank MVCC for their support throughout the research and development phase of this exciting new product.”
MVCC’s FABLab is part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology global network and features high-tech fabrication equipment and tools.
Indium Corporation supplies materials for microelectronics and semiconductor markets across the globe.