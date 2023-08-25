Innovare hosts STEM Camps

During a week-long camp students from around the area learned about quantum physics. Every day they were educated in different types of technology. Everything from development in quantum systems to super conduction circuits, and information processing. Air Force Research Laboratory Senior Research Physicist Matt LaHaye talked about how it may sound hi-tech, but it can also be fun.
"You can have a lot of fun with science, but then we also wanted them to see how quantum mechanics is important and relevant to their life, and how it affects the technology that we currently have, and also the technology that’s coming down over the horizon in future technologies."
The fun involved photons or particles of light and how to create algorisms. It’s not your typical STEM camp, but it does help to expand the minds of those in attendance.
"We try to show them how things work so you learn a little bit about how the world works. So your vision of the universe becomes a little broader and a little more detailed. I think all of us are curious about how things work, and if we can help stimulate that in these students then we consider it successful."
The camp also serves as a possible recruitment tool. The students not only learn quantum science and engineering, but they get an understanding about the career opportunities available in their own back yards.
"It’s a burgeoning industry and it’s going to need a labor force to help continue it to grow and we hope that through events like this will encourage students to look into it further and see that there are career opportunities here for them."
Quantum Physics Student Claire Surprenant is from Verona, and always wanted to be an Engineer. This camp helped open her eyes to the numerous opportunities in Engineering, and the ties to the field of Science.
"I learned that there’s a lot of opportunities just in my back yard pretty much, so that was cool, and there’s just a lot of like outlets of what you can do with an engineering degree or a science degree."
One of the projects involved mixing heavy cream with liquid nitrogen (i.e. Ice cream). It not only looked cool, but it taught the students how to work with different mediums. Students may be learning a little bit about quantum physics, but the best part is they get to make (and eat) ice cream.