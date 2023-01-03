Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica.
Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024.
Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
Ambruso earned his master’s degree from SUNY Polytechnic Institute and his administration license through SUNY Corland and Syracuse University.