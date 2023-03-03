It's Cool to be Kind: Third-graders at Clinton Elementary School focus on kindness

CLINTON, N.Y. – Third-graders at Clinton Elementary School were rewarded with a pizza party on Friday as part of “It’s Cool to be Kind,” an initiative that encourages youngsters to help others.
For a class to participate, students must complete the Pizza Pie of Kindness, which includes tasks like giving a classmate a compliment and holding the door open for someone.
Mrs. Mickle’s third-grade students were the first winners for this round of “It’s Cool to be Kind,” but she says they’ve been focusing on kindness since September.
“My class has been spending the entire year thinking about kindness, doing random acts of kindness,” she said. “They have made cards for veterans, handed out treats to faculty, made kindness-grams; but what's more important, is every single day, I see kindness in my classroom.”
Each winning classroom gets a pizza party with personalities from WKTV and KISS FM and other goodies.
For more information, or to download the Pizza Pie of Kindness, click here.
The deadline to enter is March 10.