...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could mix briefly with sleet at
times tonight. Snowfall rates around an inch per hour are
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

It's Cool to be Kind: Third-graders at Clinton Elementary School focus on kindness

  • Updated
Third-graders at Clinton Elementary School were rewarded for their kindness.

CLINTON, N.Y. – Third-graders at Clinton Elementary School were rewarded with a pizza party on Friday as part of “It’s Cool to be Kind,” an initiative that encourages youngsters to help others.

For a class to participate, students must complete the Pizza Pie of Kindness, which includes tasks like giving a classmate a compliment and holding the door open for someone.

Mrs. Mickle’s third-grade students were the first winners for this round of “It’s Cool to be Kind,” but she says they’ve been focusing on kindness since September.

“My class has been spending the entire year thinking about kindness, doing random acts of kindness,” she said. “They have made cards for veterans, handed out treats to faculty, made kindness-grams; but what's more important, is every single day, I see kindness in my classroom.”

Each winning classroom gets a pizza party with personalities from WKTV and KISS FM and other goodies.

For more information, or to download the Pizza Pie of Kindness, click here.

The deadline to enter is March 10.

