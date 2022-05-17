James Paul, Tennille Knoop, win Utica School Board seats

Candidates watched as the Clerk of the Board called out election results for the Utica City School District Tuesday night. A little after 10:00, the winners stood up and embraced. James Paul won 1516 votes; Tennille Knoop, 1377. The two won Utica's school board election in a field of six candidates, seeking two available seats.
The $213.5 million budget passed, 2438-649. The proposition passed, 1978-997.
Minutes after learning they had won, the winning candidates discussed their priorities.
"Safety, mental health in our school is our priority. Changing our reputation.......we're not well represented. I want to change that and show everybody the wonderful things that we have at Proctor. Amazing graduates that go to Harvard, Yale, we have astronauts right now, we have doctors, we have amazing people that come out of our school." said winning candidate, Tennille Knoop.
"My priorities are gonna be meeting with the UTA. Meeting with the Utica Teachers Association; sitting down and having an open, honest conversation with them about what is it they need in the district. Currently they don't have a contract and I think that needs to be addressed..." says winning candidate, James Paul.
Roughly 6100 people voted in Utica's school board election, Tuesday. Board members say that is a very high number, compared to recent years.