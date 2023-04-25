Judge dismisses Karam's lawsuit against UCSD, board of education

UTICA, N.Y. – The lawsuit filed by Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam against the district and the board of education was dismissed on Monday, April 24.

Karam, who has been the superintendent for 11 years, was placed on administrative leave in October of 2022 pending an independent investigation into claims that he fostered a hostile work environment.

In the suit, which was filed in December 2022, Karam claimed the board breached his contract by placing him on leave and violated open meetings law by holding a special meeting on Oct. 18 without proper notice. That was the meeting where the board voted to place him on leave.

The district filed a motion to dismiss on March 10.

After reviewing the documentation, State Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte dismissed Karam’s petition, with prejudice, meaning this is the final judgment and the case cannot be refiled in the future.

In Karam’s absence, Brian Nolan is the acting superintendent for UCSD. He was also named in the lawsuit, but the claims against him were withdrawn in March.

It is not clear how far along the investigation is or when it is expected to be finished.

Read the full court decision below: