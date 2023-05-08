Karam appeals judge's decision to dismiss his lawsuit against UCSD

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica City School District Superintendent Bruce Karam is appealing the court’s decision to dismiss his lawsuit against the district and members of the board of education.

The appeal was filed in state Supreme Court on Monday.

On April 24, a judge dismissed Karam’s lawsuit, with prejudice, so he cannot refile the claim again in that court.

In the lawsuit, Karam claimed his contract was breached when he was placed on administrative leave pending an independent investigation into complaints about workplace conduct. Karam has been on leave since October 2022.

The school board has not released any updates regarding the independent investigation or when it will be completed.