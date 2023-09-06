 Skip to main content
Kids in Utica City School District Meet Their Bus Drivers

Meet-the-Bus-Driver Event in Utica

Zach Lewis

UTICA, N.Y. -- Remember your first day of school? What made you most nervous? Was it the bus ride to or from school?

Durham School Services, the transportation service used by the Utica City School District, held a bus driver meet-and-greet event Wednesday morning.

Durham School Services is working to help students feel less nervous on the first day of school. 

Kids in the Utica City School District from kindergarten through third grade had a chance to meet their bus drivers today during the Durham meet-the-bus-driver event. 

Durham is the transportation company used by USCD. 

Parents and kids gathered on Broad Street in Utica for the introduction sessions.

School bus riders not only got to meet their bus drivers, but they were also able to get inside the bus and look around. 

Danyeli Diaz is going into kindergarten this year. The five-year-old was able to get on a bus and check out the interior. 

Kids Meet Their School Bus Drivers

Zach Lewis

Brian McCann, general manager of Durham School Services, said that this is a great opportunity to build personal relationships before the start of school. 

"Kids that aren't used to riding a bus can cause a lot of anxiety...so this shows them and puts a face to the driver and gets that relationship going," he said. 

Durham School Services

Zach Lewis

Free food and coloring books were available for students who attended. 

UCSD starts back up for the year on Thursday, Sept. 6.

If you have story ideas, please send them to zlewis@wktv.com

